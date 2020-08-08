Multi award winning singer Edrisa Musuuza famously known as Eddy Kenzo has opened up a war against fellow musician turned politician Bobi Wine and his fans.

Kenzo unleashed his ill feeling against the National Unity Platform (NUP) party president in a recorded audio that has since gone viral since Friday night.

In the audio Kenzo is heard accusing Bobi Wine of being selfish, greedy and that he lacks leadership qualities. He also said that in case the People Power Principal becomes President, he will leave the country because he cannot bear to be led by such a bad-hearted person.

Here is a summary of Kenzo’s accusations against Bobi Wine;

1.Eddie Mutwe’s facebook posts reflect what Bobi Wine thinks because they sit together in the same car.

2.Bobi Wine should rule over NUP and endorse Chameleone although he is for DP.

3.Bobi Wine did not endorse Geoffrey Lutaya by posting a photo with him yet Lutaya is a big brand. He instead posted Kabako and other small artists.

4.Bobi Wine should reduce on his pride, he should not think that he is the only smart person, we shall destroy him.

5.I sent a whatsapp voice message to Bobi Wine informing him that the public is attacking me so he could help me talk to them but he refused to reply me, Why?

6.I promoted Bobi Wine’s brand and also sang at Kyarenga for free. How can he refuse to save me from my facebook fans?

7.Bobi Wine’s facebook supporters are de-campaigning me and Bobi has not done anything to save me. They have even crossed my photos on facebook.

8. Bobi Wine wants to destroy all big artistes and remain the only giant. He is bad hearted.

9.Bobi Wine organised a meeting and told his supporters to fight me. My spies in his camp told me.

10.I have always lied to the public that Bobi Wine helped me just to promote him. He has never helped me in any way. I have worked for everything that I own.

11.Bobi Wine killed Mayinja’s brand and now he is attacking him indirect.

12.How can Bobi Wine endorse Kabako and refuse to endorse Chameleone?

13.If Bobi Wine thinks that he is big we are going to show him. We are not stupid as he thinks.

14.In 2016 NRM gave me sh.600M to sing for Museveni which i refused. What has that silly Bobi Wine ever done for me?

15.If Bobi Wine becomes President i will leave Uganda because Bobi Wine is not worthy living with.

16.Bobi Wine told his supporters not to support Uganda Cranes because he was refused to host Kyarenga show at Namboole stadium, which kind of a leader is he?

17.Bobi Wine is more dangerous than Museveni because Museveni has oppressed us but Bobi Wine keeps quiet when the public goes against you.

18.Bobi Wine did not send me even Ugx.20,000 when i was in Ivory Coast. He is greedy.

19.Bobi Wine wants us to support him in his project of Presidency but he can’t support ours too.

20.Bobi Wine endorsed Latif Ssebagala for mayor and even visited him. Why can’t he also endorse Chameleone?

21.Bobi wine’s facebook supporters are voting for other nominees in an award where am also nominated. How can you vote a TZ and leave your fellow?