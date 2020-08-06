Rapper Navio Kigozi has showed that he is a no nonsense man when it comes to women who try to tempt sensually.

This was proved when Navio snubbed fellow singer Winnie Nwagi who was trying to twerk for him in a very compromising position while dancing with him.

The moment Nwagi bended down low for Navio, the ‘njogeleza’ rapper brushed off, left the female diva dancing for herself and pretended as if nothing had happened. Nwagi was left dissapointed.

Navio who recently celebrated his first wedding anniversary with his wife probably knew his weakness and never wanted any sort of temptation and trouble at his marital home.

See video:

See how nwaji walked away ashamed Posted by Patrick Oroma on Wednesday, August 5, 2020