Former People Power blogger Ashburg Katto on Monday asked events promoter Balaam Barugahara to help him secure police protection after claiming that his life was in danger.

In a Facebook post, Katto who recently defected to ruling party NRM disclosed that his life was in danger before calling upon Barugahara to pass on his case to the Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola and his deputy Muzeyi Sabiti to come for his rescue.

“Uncle Balaam Barugahara do you recall the story I told you about yesterday?? Katino things are serious and the worst has gone to the West. I can’t hide anywhere coz the world feels smaller 😭. I can’t move, I can’t run I can’t breath I can’t live properly. All am left with is to pray that I get justice if I perish just like that. 🙏 (Please pass my case to the IGP and the Deputy IGP) To the Uganda Police Force, I have proof and evidence of death threats. Where should I hide? Where should I report my case? At least you will have a lead if anything happens to me,” Katto posted,

Adding, “These are not just threats…. Here is the man (Kojja Omugezi) who’s not afraid to end Ashburg Katto’s life. He has been sending me these threats until when i sensed real danger. Goons came at my door in the night only to be saved by my neighbour’s dogs and the askari….. At first i thought it was this usual robbery not until i got more of these warnings and death threats.”

However, it seems that Balaam is not ready to help Ashburg apart from putting him in prayers.

“You will be covered by blood of Jesus .and no weapon formed against you shall prosper,” Balaam commented on Ashburg’s post.