Things are not well for socialite Dorothy Shonga after the Lilongwe Magistrate Court denied her bail application on Monday.

The half Ugandan-Malawian ‘Cash Madam’ who is currently eyeing a life imprisonment sentence, was arrested and charged with fraud, money laundering and entering into procurement with an employee.

It is alleged that she committed these crimes alongside her partner Collins Magalasi and Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) spokesperson Patrick Maulid..

During their first court mention, the trio’s lawyers requested for a bail but today, the Magistrate in charge of their case turned down their request on grounds that they might influence the witness if granted a bail.

They have now been remanded to prison again for seven more days to allow police to continue with its investigations.

The state accuses Magalasi, Maulidi and Shinga of forcing the MERA Internal Procurement and Disposal Committee to award a contract with K107 millions to Vink Enterprise which is owned by Shonga. This crime was committed in August 2019.

However, despite the criminal allegations, Dorothy’s ex-husband Herbert Shonga believes in his baby mama’s innocence and recently he advised their fans to remain strong for all will be well with Dorothy.

“She needs no saving because she is innocent” Herbert said via social media.