Tanzanian Bongo flava star Naseeb Abdul Juma famously known as Diamond Platnumz is tired of cohabiting with several women, he is now planning for a wedding.

After his failed marriage with Uganda’s socialite Zari Hassan, the singer has been seeing several other women who include Hamisa Mobeto, Tanasha Donna. Unfortunately his relationships with them have since failed to work out also and now he feels tired and wants to settle.

The thought of getting married came clear in his mind after witnessing his sister’s (Esma Dangote) glamourous wedding which took place on Thursday.

And on Friday, Diamond shared some of the wedding pictures and disclosed that his wedding too will be happening on Eid, come 2021.

“God willing, I’ll also have my wedding next Eid,” he shared on Instagram.

It should be noted that this Tetema singer is no longer single, as recently during an interview with a Tanzanian new channel, Diamond revealed that he was off the searching board and is planning to get married, because he is done playing relationship games.

“I am not single. I have a woman whom I want to marry, we both don’t want to date for the sake of it, we want to get married. On the 2nd of October, 2020 I will be turning 31 years old and I just don’t want to have just any woman, a mistress or an escort… I want to marry,” Diamond said recently.

Rumours coming from Tanzania’s corridors say that Diamond is seeing a new woman, identified as Jihan Dimack, a Lebanon-born model and former Miss Universe Tanzania. However, Dimack is still denying these rumours.