Singer Victor Kamenyo is on the run after vacating his Rubaga apartment without clearing rent arrears worth Shs3.5 million.

Its alleged that the ‘silina malala’ singer took off on Thursday night when his neighbors were sleeping.

According to his landlady, Kamenyo stopped paying rent in December last year and by the date he vacated her house, she was demanding her arrears for seven months. He was paying Shs500,000 each month.

She said when the rent arrears accumulated to millions of shillings, she reported Kamenyo to the area chairperson who engaged the singer to clear his debt.

“Victor Kamenyo ensured the chairman and I that he would clear the rent just because he was affected by the current covid-19 situation. However to my dismay he took off with all my money,”the landlady said during an interview on NBS TV on Friday.

“I wonder what kind of a person is Victor Kamenyo. On top of running with my money, he also failed to clear his water and electricity bills. He also stole the house’s yaka meter,” she added.

Kamenyo is yet to respond to the allegations.

#NBSUncut VIDEO: Shameless rapper Victor Kamenyo on the run after failing to pay rent as furious landlady spills his dirty linen. #NBSUncut #NBSUpdates Posted by NBS Television on Friday, July 31, 2020