Multi-award winning singer Edrisa Musuuza is finally back in Uganda.

The singer who had been stranded in Ivory Coast since March this year over Covid-19 pandemic, landed at Entebbe Airport aboard Uganda Airlines on Friday with several other Ugandans from various West African countries.

Uganda’s Ambassador to Nigeria (& accredited to West African countries) H.E. Nelson Ocheger saw them off at Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos, Nigeria on Thursday evening.

Since March, Kenzo had been crying for government’s intervention to have him repatriated and thank God his prayers have been answered.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs last week announced plans to resume the repatriation exercise of Ugandans stuck abroad weeks after the process was halted.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the general public that the repatriation exercise of Ugandans stranded abroad due to Covid-19 pandemic is set to resume,” the statement reads in part.

On 3rd July government suspended the return of Ugandans who are stranded abroad as a measure to control congestion in quarantine facilities. The Ministry of Health gazetted 37 quarantine centers in Kampala and Entebbe that have a total capacity of 2,500 rooms.

Although the Ministry had planned to have a total of 300 Ugandans return every two weeks. However, in a space of one week, more than 300 people have returned and filled up the quarantine centers. So far 1000 Ugandans have returned leaving about 1500 still stranded abroad.

The ministry said halting of the process was meant to enable proper quarantining of the returnees who were already in the country.