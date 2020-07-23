Aisha Nakyeyune, wife to Ronald Mayinja has revealed how her father never wanted her to marry the singer because of HIV/AIDS.

During an interview with one of the local YouTube channels this week, Aisha disclosed that her father disowned her simply because he never wanted her to marry Mayinja because to him, musicians were reckless with their lives which made them prone to HIV/AIDS.

“My father disowned me when he heard that I had got married to Ronald Mayinja , besides being non Muslim, Mayinja was a musician and my father thought I was going to die of HIV because HIV/AIDS was killing musicians terribly by then,” Aisha said.

However, she said she never cared about her father’s decision due to the much love she had for the veteran band singer.

” I said if I was to die of HIV/AIDS any other person who is not even a musician could infect me and I die , so I didn’t leave my husband , and besides that we had even buried some of my sisters who died of HIV/AIDS and they weren’t married to musicians, ” she stated.

Mayinja and Aisha have been married for over 20 years.