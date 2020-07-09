She said it once, and now she has hinted on it again.

Struggling socialite Nalongo Sheila Don Zella has again in a veiled confession pinned singer Edrisa Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo for being the father of her son Britton Diamond.

Don Zella first made this revelation last year after the Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards (ASFAs), when she came public that Kenzo was the real father of her child (Britton). Not singer Big Eye, real name Ibrahim Mayanja as people initially thought.

She shared a picture of Britton seated on Kenzo’s laps, and captioned it with “Is the sugar enough or I should add more? Allow me to introduce to you my all stars the Musuuza’s.”

But after the post attracting too much attention, the socialite pulled it down immediately but many social media gossipers had already seen and started to draw similarities between Kenzo and his said son.

And now, Zella has continued to confirm that just like Amaal and Maya (Kenzo’s children), her son too carries the singer’s last name, Musuuza (Britton Diamond Musuuza), meaning that he isn’t not a Mayanja.

She further advised Big Eye to stop using her son in his quest for money because he has never supported her ever since this kid was born.

“Dear Big Eye, respect my son’s condition Beg for your money in peace but don’t ever use my son as your go escape. I don’t talk to you, I have not talked to you in years and you have never given me any single shillings for my son since he was born. So I don’t see why you demand money using my sick son’s name. Get well Britton Diamond Musuuza,” Don Zella shared on her social media page on Thursday.

She later added, “Dear ladies take care of whats urs give it all PRICELESS MOMENTS 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

UNCONDITIONAL LOVE 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙# MUSUUZAS # TULINDA MUGOLE.”