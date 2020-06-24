Catherine Kusasira opens war against Uganda Police following Buchaman’s brutal arrest

By Allen Kisakye

Singer Catherine Kusasira has vowed not to remain silent following the brutal arrest of her fellow Presidential Advisor Mark Bugambe aka Buchaman who was recently manhandled by police to the extent of being hospitalized.

Despite his physical disability, Buchaman was brutally arrested by police, alleging that he tried to disrupt a meeting organised by Police and National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), which was meant to assess the damage caused by the rising water levels of Lake Victoria.

This horrific arrest left the former Fire Base singer in a terrible state, and he is currently nursing wounds at Nakasero hospital.

Not happy about Police’s excessive use of force, Kusasira told media on Tuesday that what police did was a total violation of human rights, and that she’s not going to rest until when officers who were behind Buchaman’s arrest are bought to book.

“I call upon the inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola to discipline his officers. They brutalized Bucahman well knowing he’s disabled and unarmed. They even fired live bullets during his arrest yet he was unarmed,” Kusasira said.

Adding that the way police treated Buchaman is an abuse of human rights and that she will make sure he gets justice.

“The officers who beat him will be arraigned before the police disciplinary court and charged,” Kusasira promised.

Recently while commenting on his arrest, Buchaman claimed that being the Presidential Advisor on ghetto issues, he had gone to Busega to listen to some of the people’s needs and then see how he can help, but surprising the police didn’t care to know about his ‘government’ position or his disability before manhandling him.

“Excessive force used without listening to us was unnecessary especially on a person living with disabilities. Police brutality must stop and the voice of the Ghetto people needs to be heard. We want peace not war. This is not politics,” he said.