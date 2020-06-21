Presidential Advisor on matters of youth and artistes Jennifer Nakanguubi alias Full Figure has on Sunday visited singer Buchaman at Nakasero Hospital where he was admitted on Saturday.

Buchaman- real name Mark Bugembe was first admitted on Thursday at Malcolm Medical Centre, Kibuye following his brutal arrest for allegedly inciting violence.

According to Full Figure, she cannot just look on when a presidential envoy to the ghetto is being disrespected by security operatives when he is doing his job.

She vowed to use her powers to ensure that Buchaman’s perpetrators are brought to book.

On Thursday, a video surfaced on the internet showing how police manhandled Buchaman and then brutally threw him on a police patrol car during a protest that happened in Busega, Rubaga division.

Buchaman, a man living with disabilities, allegedly tried to disrupt a meeting organised by Police and National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) which was meant to assess the damage caused by three rising water levels of Lake Victoria.

Following the incident, Buchaman said that he was surprised by the way police failed to consider his position as the presidential advisor on Ghetto issues, or his physical disability, but instead was manhandled as a thief when he was exercising his duties.

He added that he had gone to Busega as a presidential advisor to listen to the problems that ghetto people were facing, and later see how he can help them, but police instead used excessive power against him.