Celebrated Tanzanian bongo flava star Naseeb Abdul Juma famously known as Diamond Platnumz has revealed why he always cheat on his lovers.

Diamond Platnumz who has an enormous number of ex-lovers believes that most times women drive their partners into jumping from one bed to another.

The single father of four claimed men often do not enter relationships with the intention to be players.

Diamond’s defence followed a post he bumped on online that stated that women are responsible for their partners’ infidelity ways.

His cousin Juma Lokole was behind the controversial instagram post and as soon as Diamond spotted it, he shouted “facts!” at the top of his lungs.

“Men do not get into relationships hoping to turn into players. A woman’s behaviour determines whether her man stays faithful,” Juma wrote.

On several occasions, the ‘jeje’ singer has been accused of cheating by his ex-lovers citing the trait as the reason why their relationships with him never worked out.

In April 2020,Diamond Platnumz claimed he started behaving like a responsible man the moment Kenyan radio presenter, commercial model and recording artist Tanasha Donna Oketch came into his life but was disappointed that the relationship did not last longer because his baby mama chose a different path.

For over a year, Tanasha Donna and Diamond Platnumz had been in a relationship that even saw the couple welcome a baby boy they named Naseeb Junior six months ago.

But early this year, their relationship ended over Diamond’s alleged cheating expeditions, with some reports claiming he was seeing a sexy video vixen that featured in his ‘Jeje’ song. However, the singer denied ever sleeping with the vixen.

Diamond’s ex-lovers like Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan and Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobeto also accused the singer of infidelity before dumping him.