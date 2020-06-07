‘I think it was a lie’, Singer Shamim Kalule aka Shammy K is not convinced about MC Kats HIV/AIDS status. She thinks it was a planned stunt aimed at keeping the NBS After5 show co-host relevant in showbiz.

Shammy K is young talent, signed under MC Kats’ management label, but putting their business relationship aside, the singer claims that she has romantic feelings towards her boss.

Last year, Kats real name Edwin Katamba shocked the internet after revealing that he has been suffering from HIV/AIDS and Pneumonia for years, and even disclosed that he receives his treatment from United Kingdom.

And also during an interview with a local media channel, Kats’ ex-lover Fille Mutoni confirmed it that her baby daddy was struggling with the killer disease, though she and their baby are okay.

However, Shammy K is not ready to listen to those ‘discouraging’ statements about Kats’ status, as she told one of the local YouTube Media channels on Saturday that Kats’ HIV status was a stunt.

The singer said that she has serious romantic feeling towards her boss (Kats), and that if he ever proposes to her, she would gladly say yes.

“When a chance comes my way and MC Kats proposes to me, the truth is I say yes. I do think about it because he is a man. ‘about his HIV status’. Well, Kats might have revealed his HIV status as a stunt that’s why I don’t care about it, did he ever show you the results? So nobody is sure about his status,” madly in love Shammy K said.