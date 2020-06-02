Kenyan socialite Tanasha Donna has finally reconciled with her baby Daddy Diamond Platnumz following their bitter breakup a few months ago.

Over the weekend, Tanasha told a Kenyan local news outlet that they managed to iron out their differences and now the ex-couple is back to talking terms.

“Right now I have healed, me and the father of my son we are okay, we are in talking terms. We are not enemies, we are in communication for our son and I respect him very much and everyone that he works with,” the media personality said.

The former couple had a terrible fallout after Tanasha accused the ‘number one’ singer of continuous infidelity.

Tanasha told Kenya’s True Love Magazine that besides Diamond’s cheating ways, she endured many obstacles in their relationship after the latter’s family teaming up with some Wasafi members to ensure that their love does not work out.

“I faced a lot of obstacles. A lot of people didn’t want us together including people from his team and family. Unfortunately, our love was not as strong as I thought. But I wont use that as an excuse, I don’t blame anyone specifically, its like and people are brought up differently,” Tanasha said recently.

But by the look of things, it seems like Diamond is trying to make peace with his baby mamas. Recently, he reconciled with his ex-wife, also Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan and they revelled that they are even working on a physical meeting so that the singer can see his two children he has with her (Zari) after a long period of time without seeing eye to eye.