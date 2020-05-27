Singer Omulangira Suuna aka OS Suuna has showered praise to his fellow singer Robert Kyagulanyi famously known as Bobi Wine after receiving several internet trolls.

Basing on his previous interview on which he complained about how Bobi Wine failed to acknowledge him as the proprietor of Online concerts in Uganda, Suuna now claims that he wasn’t trying to compare himself to Bobi for no artiste in Uganda matches his (Bobi’s) level.

He told Spark TV’s Live Wire on Tuesday that Ugandans and media houses should even stop comparing Bobi Wine with any other local singer because the ‘Ghetto gladiator’ is past being just a mere artiste like them.

“When it comes to fame he is like a monster because we can’t handle him anymore. He is at a greater level than the rest of us. In fact, when you compare him to any musician in the country, you seem as if someone weighing a rabbit to an elephant,” Suuna said.

Suuna further said he was misquoted during his recent interview basing on the jabs he was receiving from several social media users.

“I am the pioneer of online concerts. Many artistes have adopted it which is good, I am very happy to see that the most prominent artistes have done it but I believe they have to credit the person who started it,” said Suuna recently.

He made this statement a day after Bobi Wine’s successful Online concert dubbed ‘Ensassage Mu Nyumba’ alongside Nubian Li, a show that broke a record of most viewed live broadcast on Facebook in Uganda with over 28,000 viewers.

Though it was his honest opinion, some social media users thought that he wanted to compare himself with Bobi Wine, whereas others thought maybe he just wanted to ride on Bobi’s success.