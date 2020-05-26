Days after the news of the rocky relations between Singer John Kasadha alias John Blaq and his management went viral, details of what transpired in a meeting to sort their misunderstandings have emerged.

Relations between the two parties went staggering after the singer reportedly discovered that his allies had pocketed close to Shs70 million of the management company’s accounts in which John Blaq himself is a co director.

Initially the fall out was hinged on a sex scandal where the singer had been accused of having been caught red handed having intercourse with one of the managers’ fiance. This website has however since established that the accusation was baseless and untrue since both the managers and the singer refuted it.

“There has never been any disagreement between us involving a woman. That’s just cooked up by some bad people to ruin our relationship,” said one of the directors of Black Records company in a telephone conversation with our reporter.

We have also reliably established that John Blaq and his said managers actually hail from the same family. The three are cousins who grew up in the same family.

They are Kolobe Kenneth and Kitti Norman of whom, the singer is the youngest at 23 years of age.

The relationship amongst them is not an artiste – manager one but rather a co directorship in the Black Records Management company. Kolobe and Kitti have 80% shares in the company while John Blaq own the remaining 20%.

In a bid to resolve the impasse between the two parties, we have reliably learnt that there was a meeting convened on last Sunday in Kyaliwajjala where the two majority share holders proposed an offer to buy the singer’s shares. The offer on table was however not convincing enough for him to swallow. He outrightly rejected it on consultation with his legal team headed by Council Andrew Obama.

“The Directors sat, some terms of transfer of shares or a buy out on the part of my client were not favorable, so we hope to have a conclusive meeting on Tuesday.Curran it’s a company (Directors affair) and it’s how it’s being treated.

“The general public needs to know that John Blaq and his cousins have agreed to handle the issues at hand by adhering to the requisite due process on how Company issues are concerned.Soon a resolution will be extracted and lodged with the company registry.” Andrew Obam, the singer’s Lawyer wrote to this website in an email conversation.