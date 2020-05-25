Former People Power supporter also blogger Ashburg Katto who crossed to ruling party NRM a few days ago has said he will never say sorry to singer Bebe Cool because he is not his master despite sharing the same political ideology.

While in the People Power Ashburg Katto used his Facebook page to hurl insults to NRM supporters and their leaders. He also used it to insult Bebe Cool for siding with NRM, in order to please his former boss Bobi Wine.

When the two Ashburg and his friend Ray Supasta joined NRM which they called a winning team, they publicly knelt down and apologised to the Yellow Bus driver President Yoweri Museveni and events promoter Balaam Barugahara for bashing them for many years.

However, during an interview with one of the local media outlets last week, the social media influencer was asked if he would meet, dine and apologize to Bebe Cool who is Bobi Wine’s legendary nemesis, he made a solemn statement never to say sorry to him because Bebe Cool is just a supporter in NRM like any other person.

“Who is Bebe Cool? I think he is a mere supporter in NRM just like me. We all serve one master! I can’t apologise to him for whats so ever reasons,” said Ashburg.