Former Team no Sleep (TNS) Singer Chozen Blood has come out to comment on his said romance with Winfred Nakanwagi aka Winnie Nwagi.

During the Club Beatz At Home Concert on Saturday night, Chozen, real name Patrick Musasizi said that there is nothing going on between him and Nwagi, adding that even the said nude pictures and sex video don’t exist.

“I want to take this chance to defend Winnie because she is just an innocent character in this scenario. For sure we just did a good song ‘Yitayo’ and people started to speculate that we had an intimacy. I am really sorry for all this Winnie,” Chozen said.

A few weeks back, there was a viral audio clip of a woman who said she was Chozen’s girlfriend, in the audio, she insinuated that Winnie bewitched her man (Chozen) into dumping her.

The lady also alleged that if the Swangz Avenue’s singing diva refuses to stopping seeing her man, she is ready to release their nude pictures and sex video on the internet.

But commenting about that matter, Chozen said that there were no nude pictures or sex video of them, adding that the woman who recorded that audio was his misbehaving client who wanted to get something from him, and when the singer refused, she did that out of revenge.

However, he apologised to Winnie for having her name dragged into the matter.