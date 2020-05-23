Singer Alexander Bagonza alias A Pass has once again demonstrated that he is not considering giving up on his love for beauty endowed comedian Martha Kay.

In a message for the social media comedienne who celebrated her birthday on Wednesday May 21, the ‘guli wano’ singer poured his heart out for Martha Kay and emphasised that nothing would ever stand in his way whatsoever the challenges.

Before the opportunity presented itself for the singer to express his feelings for the bootylicious entertainer, the A Pass had taken to his social media platforms to lament on how much he has suffered in life, questioning whether he would even ever be able to get a girlfriend. He however vowed to do anything he can to get what he wants.

” I will do anything to get what I want. But I suffer a lot in the process. Will I even get a girlfriend?” He lamented.

“Hey my love , how are you today, I see you smiling like school is over and it’s kiromo. Your birthday means a lot to me and my existence. You are the reason why I was born in December.I wish you the best in everything you were born to do including me my love Happy Birthday Martha Kay / Entertainer I love you so much . in other news, laba Baby Olutiko Lunjise,” A pass wrote.

This heart freezing message attracted an uproar from fans, with some asking him to give up the chase as he was most likely going to lose the battle against Ykee Benda, another singer to have publicly confessed his love for the beautiful entertainer.

” Man, just give up.you won’t win this battle against Ykee Bender the farmer. Try Full Figure or Zahara Toto.” A one Job Kawenja advised him.

Others advised him to push on reasoning that the girl was too beautiful and that any kind of fight for her would be worth.

“A PASS just go straight to the point bro……..now you got spice Diana who was slender and portable on ur jumia app but Martha Kay bro just get ready to make ur casket coz this babe is fantablous to disorganize ur long hexagonal bones with her Nyash plus her well shaped assets anti u sing u do dadaa daa dii diii,” said a one Angura Ivan.