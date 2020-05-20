Ashburg Katto, a renowned blogger who subscribed to Bobi Wine’s People Power pressure movement, on Tuesday officially crossed to ruling party-NRM.

Posting on his official Facebook page yesterday, Katto revealed that he met President Yoweri Museveni at hos farm where he swore allegiance to the ruling party. In return the president offered him five cows and also agreed to fund his ghetto initiative.

“Yesterday we visited President Museveni from his farm and he taught us farming… (Thank you Balaam Barugahara) I had gone to present my project proposal called THE GHETTO INITIATIVE which is going to see all Kampala ghettos revived. After teaching us all the basics of farming and rearing cows, the president gave me five cows (5) and he also gave my other team two cows each 💪😘…. He asked us to implement and teach the farming skills he taught us to our fellow youths,” Katto posted.

Following the development, the blogger was attacked by People Power diehards who accused him of being ungrateful as well as a mole that has been spying on the camp for a very long time.

However in retaliation, Katto threatened to expose all the people pretending to be angels yet they are working against Bobi Wine in the pressure movement.

He also accused the Kyadondo East Member of Parliament of being stingy and that he has never done anything to financially elevate his associates.

“What did Bobi Wine do to me? Don’t provoke me to speak dirty because what happens in Las Vegas stays in Las Vegas, you idiots insulting me should I bring screenshots of What App groups while backbiting Bobi Wine on how he has added nothing to us,” he said.

“Apart from taking selfies with them and his family at his One Love Beach, Busabala during the frequent cheap parties, I saw no future in staying with the Ghetto Gladiator. Because he wasn’t objective at all towards bettering our standards of living but rather seemed to be a parasite on us. He only centred at the wellness of his family and success of his political goals.”