Former NTV Uganda Life Stories presenter Justine Nameere has explained why she came out to publish a dossier that unveiled a lot about Luganda news anchor and Mwasuze Mutya presenter Faridah Nakazibwe and their feud over Omar Ssali.

In a long statement she shared online, Nameere stung Nakazibwe for allowing Ssali her man to fool her by using fake social media accounts in which he made the NTV presenter believe that women like Nameere and Flavia Tumusiime were fighting to have him abandon Nakazibwe for them.

After Nakazibwe realised that Ssali had all along been fooling her, she apologised to Nameere but the former NTV presenter demanded a public apology which the NTV Akawungeezi news anchor was not comfortable doing, saying it would embarrass her.

With Nakazibwe failing to apologize after 180 days (six months), Nameere says she had no option but to let the public know the truth in the same way Nakazibwe had publicly spoilt her image.

“A few mutual friends intervened and I sent her a message through them and my Lawyers, that I have forgiven her but given her 90 days to tell the public the truth! She did not! I added her more 90 days and she still informed me she is scared of telling the public!” wrote Nameere.

“She requested that I forgive her privately and withdraw the case, but we say nothing to the public! How selfish! She quickly forgot she introduced this to the public! Those who followed that story, vividly remember how different people including former work mates struggled to tell her Nakazibwe pull down that post and retract your statements.”