Veteran emcee, Deejay, and radio presenter Robert Ogwal popularly known as Rasta Rob MC has dismissed claims by socialite Zari Hassan in which she denied ever being in a love relationship with him.

Through her Snapchat account, Zari last week came out to deny ever dating Rasta Rob MC, reminding him that he had instead been in love with her cousin Asha not her.

“Pass him my message. Rasta byakoze bitya Rob must be having some kind of amnesia. Let me remind you, 2 decades ago (20 years) you were dating my cousin Asha. I was living with her for a while after I left Jinja and you had a huge crush on me but you were never my type,” said Zari.

“You had long rastas that stunk don’t even know how she managed with you. You’re trying to stay relevant by mentioning me every other time. But NO, I’ve never dated you. That’s an illusion of 20 years you’re holding on. I have people who claim to have slept with and swear by it. When you ask them where and when, they say they used my poster and wanked. Honey listen, you’re no longer relevant.”

But Rasta Rob MC has sworn that he was in love with Zari and has never heard of Zari’s cousin called Asha, and that there was proof but he doesn’t want to take things further because he wishes his former girlfriend all the best there is in life.

“I have never heard of Asha; I only knew Zari, I didn’t know any of her relatives. How do you know that my dreads were stinking yet you say you never slept with me? For you to know that someone’s dreads stink you must be intimate with them, you hug, kiss and do other stuff,” said Rasta Rob MC in a media interview.

“I said what I said in good faith because I wish her well. I’m only advising her to rectify her few mistakes.”