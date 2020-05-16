Faded socialite Brian Kirumira alias Bryan White has denied allegation that he used to sexually harass his female employees who used to work at his Bryan White Foundation.

It all started early this week when a one Stella Nandawula came out to accuse Bryan white of rape and torture.

In a video that made rounds on social media, Stella who used to work as Bryan White’s secretary also accused the latter of forcing her to terminate her pregnancies as well as holding her hostage at his Munyonyo based home.

A few hours later, Bryan White through Facebook live defended himself saying that Stella was being used by mafias like former Health Minister Capt Mike Mukula and Events promoter Balaam Barugahara to tarnish his name.

However, earlier today another victim- Vivian Matanda also came out to pin the former money bags of sexually harassing her.

During an interview with NBS TV Uncut show on Friday, Vivian said Bryan White used to force his female employees to engage in group sex and on top of that he never paid them.

“I regret knowing his name. He sexually harassed me and made me to abort three times,” teary Vivian who used to work as an usher at the foundation revealed.

However, in response Bryan White said that every thing he did with the two women was out of consent; he never forced himself on any of them.

He also disclosed that the two ladies instead used to force him to have sex with them every night to the extent that they almost killed him.

“These girls would force me to do different things. One day, they chained me on the bed. Like I almost started to dread the nights. They each wanted four rounds every night, ” Bryan White said during an interview with Spark TV’s Live wire show on Friday.

“If it were not for those girls, I would have put on some weight but those girls never allowed me any rest. This one leaves, another one comes. I was always ‘dancing’ and like you all know how those things are exhausting, it was like I was gyming 24/7. Thank God they have left. May be I will gain some weight.”