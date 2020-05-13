Renowned songstress Juliana Kanyomozi has given birth to a bouncing baby boy.

The ‘zaabu’ singer gave birth on Tuesday in a yet to be identified city health facility.

The heartwarming revelation was made by Juliana herself on her Instagram page on Wednesday night.

“It’s a boy!!! Say hello to Taj 12-05-2020..we are thrilled!! to God be the glory,” she posted.

It should be remembered that in 2014, Juliana lost her only son Keron Kabugo to asthma. Since then she has not been herself but thank God that she can now have a smile after having another baby.

Congratulations to the music diva.