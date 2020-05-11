Out of curiosity, Pastor Wilson Bugembe is currently planning to meet with his fellow preacher Elvis Mbonye for some answers.

Mbonye, the lead pastor of Zoe Ministries International has on several occasions told stories of how he meets Jesus and tells him what the future holds, not forgetting how he told his followers recently that Jesus told him Coronavirus will not enter Uganda since it is ‘covered in the blood of Jesus’, but a few hours after that revelation, the first Covid-19 case was confirmed by the Ministry of health

The self-styled preacher also told Solomon Serwajja a few days ago during a interview that he has had a physical fight with Lucifer, and now he (Lucifer) is so scared of him, for he almost killed him during their encounter.

But according to the singing pastor Bugembe, he really needs to meet up with Mbonye, to help him understand how he manages to hold meetings with Jesus and even have encounters with the devil.

“I am looking forward to meeting Mbonye so that we discuss about how he manages to meet Jesus, when he meets the devil too,” Bugembe said during his church sermon on Sunday.

Bugembe said that he was forced to comment about the matter after a section of people requested to hear his view about Mbonye’s miracles, however, he advised them not to doubt his (Mbonye) statement yet, saying time will tell if he is a true man of God or a Conman.

“Someone has been demanding for my reaction on prophet Elvis Mbonye meetings with God and fighting Lucifer, but let me put this on record. You should give prophet Mbonye and his team ample time. Time will tell whether he is a servant of God or a mere conman,” Bugembe added.