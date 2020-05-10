If there is anything that’s trending on social media, definitely it has the name Sheila Gashumba on it.

From exposing her former employer NTV Uganda for paying her peanuts as wages (50k) to being a guest on NBS TV’s Saturday Night Lounge, Gashumba’s name isn’t leaving the entertainment news headlines anytime soon.

Good or bad, this didn’t stop Gashumba from ‘stealing’ the night’s show, something that forced her ex-co-worker, also show host of NBS After5 Douglas Lwanga to say that her appearance on NBS truly deserves a golden handshake.

“Thank you Sheila for dripping. You never disappoint. You deserve a golden handshake,” Douglas Lwanga tweeted on Sunday.

The Purple Party CEO however left a pending question after he hinted on the fact that Gashumba might be joining the Kamwokya based television.

“if only you knew what’s coming right up…. Lil Stunner lets do this,” he tweeted, leaving his followers wondering if the ‘what’s coming’ was for just one night or they are preparing something bigger than the NBS Saturday Live (NBSSNL).

Lwanga and Gashumba’s friendship comes from far since the duo used to co-host NTV the Beat show together, but when Lwanga left NTV for NBS, Gashumba became too reluctant on the show and before we knew it, she had officially resigned from the show.

For at least three weeks now, these rival television stations NBS and NTV have been competing musically during weekends through night shows, and both teams have always come up with impressing themes to make a statement on ‘who is who’.

Though this time round NBS played ‘dirty’ as they hosted Gashumba, a renowned bitter ex-employee who has made NTV trend for bad reasons.