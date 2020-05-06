Trusted NBS Television rumour monger Zahara Totto says she will never ask NTV Uganda Mwasuze Mutya presenter and Luganda news anchor Faridah Nakazibwe to forgive her after the duo exchanged bitterly in a social media rant over salaries.

It all began on Sunday morning (at about 2am) when Nakazibwe compared NTV Dance Party Lynda Ddane’s outfits with NBS Saturday Night Live co-host Zahara Totto. According to Nakazibwe, Lynda Ddane imported her expensive clothing from Italy while Zahara Toto picked her cheap ones from downtown market stalls.

“I’ve been following Lynda Ddane’s wardrobe… but this gal can spoil the day for any hater. Twawule engoye za Italy n’ezo ku mudaala [let’s differentiate between Italian-made clothes and those from the market stalls],” Nakazibwe wrote at the weekend.

Totto fired back at Nakazibwe telling her she couldn’t even pay for any of her clothes given the little money presenters at the Serena-based station are said to be earning.

“Is this all you could do? Could you even afford a single attire I wore last night for your presenters with the 50k you pay them?”

Claims that Zahara Totto had swallowed her pride and decided to apologize to Faridah Nakazibwe later surfaced online following the bitter exchange. A parallel Twitter account in the names ‘Zahara Toto’ carried the following message: “Hello Tweeps, I want to apologize to Faridah Nakazibwe for the tweets I made about her. I went overboard and reacted in a rude way but all I am saying is SORRY. Peace.”

But when this particular post was brought to the attention of the rumour queen, she shot back accusing Faridah of being behind the parody account because she was “desperate.” Toto even warned Nakazibwe to stop provoking her or she will show her more fire.

“Lol, do you have an idea who I am or you just hear my name? Why are you so desperate? I can never ever apologize to nobody who doesn’t feed me! Keep up with your fake Twitter account, otherwise mutankula chiwundu chibisi [you’re touching a raw wound]!”