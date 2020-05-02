Comments made by celebrity television star Sheila Gashumba about the media and her father Frank, have irked several people.

Social entrepreneur and one of the most sought out motivational speakers in Uganda, Frank Gashumba has played a perfect role as a father to Sheila, who happens to be one of the most recognized people of her age.

On Friday, Sheila made uncharitable comments on social media saying how her father Frank Gashumba made the world think that she was rich, earning a lot from TV, brand ambassador and hair extension entrepreneur, yet she was just struggling.

“My father used to tell the world that I was the most paid TV presenter in Uganda, but I was earning 50k per show. I was living a lie. The whole world thought I was successful and rich, but I was struggling,” Sheila tweeted.

She further claimed that being at home as a girlfriend to Marcus Lwanga aka God’s Plan is much more paying than the peanuts she was getting out working on TV.

People have bashed Sheila calling her out as disrespectful.

Media consultant Mike Ssegawa shared a piece of advice to the former NTV Uganda presenter who thinks that cohabiting with her ‘bae’ was better than working for less.

According to Ssegawa, “it might be true that TV pays less, but Sheila shouldn’t forget that it’s TV that exposed her to the lavish lifestyle she’s living.

“This reflection on her life shows Sheila is starting to grow up. But she missed a point on how many doors are open to her for being a Tv presenter. Its not the 50k paid per show, but how that hour of television has created for her,” Ssegawa said.

He further advised the current “house girlfriend” that it’s good to stop living a lie, but remember that even the child to the wealthiest man in Uganda, Rajiv Ruparelia, works so hard yet his father Sudhir has everything he might need all his life.

He added, “Sheila should stop living a lie and start being real. Young and wealthy people like Rajiv work hard as if they’re just starting yet his dad (Sudhir) has more than he needs all his entire life.”

Adding that, “I don’t get it when Sheila sits around Serena and smoke Shisha, posing like she has arrived because her dad says she’s Rich! Rich kids work hard to maintain the status quo. She should stop blaming her father for failing to handle the limelight.”

Instead, Sheila should just be grateful to her father for building for her a strong foundation she is standing on.

“I think Sheila is being disrespectful to her dad. The man has done so much for her including defending her all through from an aggressive media. He has protected her like the best dad would. Now to blame Frank is very unfair and unfortunate.”

Gashumba senior, has used his influence to build and salvage the reputation of his daughter.

Ssegawa said, “Frank once told me he wanted Sheila to be the Oprah of her time. Sheila has disappointed him.”

He added, “This is a man who could call editors or reporters when they wrote or said uncharitable stories about his daughter. Rectified her image. Made her look strong. That’s the father’s job. Few dads are capable of protecting daughters from media prey. Frank did it many times. It was up to Sheila to make good use of the platforms her dad created. He could not do everything.”