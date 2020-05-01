NBS TV’s news anchor Samson Kasumba has cried out to Uganda police to return his gadgets that were confiscated recently during his arrest.

Being a journalist, Kasumba said his gadgets which include, a laptop, phones and camera are so useful, yet police has taken long to return them.

“For over a week now, I do not have my gadgets. They were taken away when I got arrested. Whatever I do with my phones, laptop and camera are for the good of the country. I feel like it is now ages since they were taken away from me,” he said on Friday.

Kasumba was arrested last week and detained at Kiira police Station.

While under police custody, the celebrity news anchor claimed that he was to be charged over sedition.

Sedition is a conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state or monarch.

“Still at Kiira Road Police Station waiting for sedition cases. I didn’t know that practicing Journalism is attempted murder,” Kasumba said on his social media page.

However, the Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga told journalists at the Uganda Media centre that Kasumba was being held over alleged subversive activities.