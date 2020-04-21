As the three-week Covid19 lockdown starts biting harder, a number of Ugandans are increasingly joining the ‘vulnerable’ category. With just one week into the 21-day stay-home directive, some people are crying for help after their purses ran dry.

The situation has been more complicated for the Triplets Ghetto Kids who of recent struggled to pay for their house in Makindye, and would have been thrown out had Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, one of their top fans, not mobilised for Shs114m to save this talented dance group from humiliation.

That is why a surprise visit by the ‘Omusheeshe’ hit-maker Diana Hajara Namukwaya aka Spice Diana was seen by the dance outfit members as a blessing and rain of love sent from heaven. The singer carried bunches of matooke, maize flour, and cartons of water, among other food items, for the group, filling members’ hearts with joy.

“Thank you so much, our sister, for not abandoning us; we know everyone is affected by this lockdown, but thanks for sharing the little you have with us. We love you so much,” said Patricia Nabakooza, the group’s de facto spokesperson.

The group’s male members then rewarded Spice Diana with a dance for her Omusheeshe hit that features singer Ray G Rhiganz.

The diva said she thought it was important to pass by the Kids on her way from her Monday’s shopping “since they are my neighbours” to “share the little I had.”