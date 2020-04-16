Leone Island boss Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone has come out to apologise for the way he handled matters with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) enforcement officers recently.

In a video that made rounds on social media recently, Chameleone was seen having a verbal exchange with the URA enforcement officer after he (Officer) politely requested the singer to present his tax clearance forms for his new Toyota V8 car.

Not ready to listen, angry Chameleone started to raise his voice towards the officer as he asked why URA never rests and why he was disturbing him on a public holiday (Easter Sunday).

However, the Kampala lord Mayer hopeful through his social media platform on Wednesday regretted his uncalled for actions towards the officer on duty, and apologised acting below people’s expectations.

“The URA team demanded for papers of my car (which were not in with me at time), and I felt it could have waited, the rest is history. I wish to state that as a person, in my celebrity capacity and as a leader, I have values I stand for and I get disappointed every time I fail on them, just like that time, therefore, for all of you my people who felt that I fell below your expectations, I sorry. I’m just human,” he noted.

In a lengthy social media post, the singer further noted that he is currently working closely with URA to make sure that the issues are resolved in a right way.

Here is the full post in full

Dear all, the media is awash with news and videos circulating, involving myself and the URA enforcement officers. Let me make some clarifications.

1. On 12th April – Easter Sunday, while enroute to BBS TV, I was intercepted by the URA enforcement at the entrance of Masengere.

2. It was less than 15 minutes to my appearance on the live TV show – EASTER CAMUKA – to which I later appeared. Because of the anxiety at that moment, I got engaged in a regrettable exchange with the URA team.

3. The URA team demanded for papers of my car (which were not in with me at time), and I felt it could have waited, the rest is history. I wish to state, that as a person, in my celebrity capacity and as a leader, I have values I stand for, and I get disappointed every time I fail on them, just like that time. Therefore, for all of you my people who felt that I fell below your expectations, I’m sorry. I’m just human.

4. On 13th April, 2020 – Easter Monday – we handed over the car to URA for scrutiny as requested and have assured them cooperation of our highest regard in their process of scrutiny.

5. To enable this, I and my team are in contact with the URA to ensure that this impasse is resolved amicably and all dues are paid accordingly after verification and assessment.

6. Many people are concerned about the back ground voice in the Video as my car was being taken for verification that seem to sound like my friend, Balaam’s voice. I’ve played and replayed the video, and I think I will make a statement after a word with Balaam to understand his actions. For now, I can only say that as a key player in the music industry, he should be more careful next time.

7. Lastly, I assure you, all my fans and supporters, that I’m fine and enduring the lockdown. Let’s be calm, and continue observing the regulations as given by the World health organization and government. In the mean time I will continue working on more great Music.

May God Bless you. Mayanja.