Popular singer Henry Sekyanzi alias Nince Henry has come out to defend the music industry against widespread allegations of sexual harassment subjected to mostly female upcoming artistes at the hands of Music producers, promoters, song writers, TV and radio presenters.

During an interview with watchdog Uganda on Tuesday, Nince Henry, who is also arguably one of the Country’s finest songwriters downplayed the act of bundling up the whole industry in accusations for the sins committed by an individual.

Asked to comment on the recent scenario where popular music producer Andrew Ojambo aka Daddy Andre has been accused of extracting sexual favors from his female clients as a condition for rendering his services to them, the cinderella hit maker described the actions as highly regrettable and asked that the producer and whoever does it to be individually held responsible and not an entire industry where he operates from.

“The primary existing purpose here is making a song for the girl. Can you keep it primary and don’t subordinate it to sex? Even when the girl has paid you for the music,you are stupid enough to make it secondary. Thats when I say your are not smart.you are dimwitted and intellectually inadequate,”the furious singer said.

“Everyone in society dwells in their distinctive position.That position will always issue you with some advantages or disadvantages depending on the circumstances. For example a bank manager realizes that his position offers him an advantage against a young teller, and in the same way a senior media executive against a journalism student on internship, or a DJ against a young music hopeful who is trying to have her song on airplay.”