Being home alone for some weeks has got singer Sheebah Karungi thinking of giving birth.

Recently, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, President Museveni restricted all movements in the country, thus forcing people to stay at their homes.

Possibly after experiencing some ‘lonely’ times, Sheebah has picked interest in having her own child and promised to start working on it immediately after quarantine.

Through an open statement to her mother Edith Kabazungu, Sheebah believes that giving birth after quarantine will be the right thing for her to do.

“I love you Mukyala Kabazungu Edith, May God continue keeping you safe and sound. This timing got me thinking about giving you my share of grandkids. Seriously. But let’s wait until Quarantine is done,” the 30-year old singer shared on social media on Thursday.

According to sources, Sheebah has for a long time wanted to give birth but her former Manager Jeff Kiwa couldn’t allow it, claiming that having a baby is bad for the business.

Giving birth was pointed out as the main issue as to why Sheebah allegedly called it quits from Team No Sleep [TNS] at the beginning of this year to form her new label dubbed Sheebah Establishments.

“Ever since Sheebah finished her house, she has been requesting to be given a music break so that she can give birth for she’s aging, but Jeff has always dodged this subject, claiming that it will kill the brand. I think Sheebah has already made up her mind,” source told Watchdog Uganda recently.

And now Sheebah has no one to stop her from having a baby this time.