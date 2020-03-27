Following the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the world on its knees, fans of songstress Fille Mutoni are worried about the safety of their star who is in rehabilitation.

Fille was checked into rehab months ago when her drug addiction problems gotten worse.

But then rumours started to spread on social media, claiming that the singer used the current Coronavirus tension to escape from rehab. It was alleged that she was spotted in Najeera.

However, her boyfriend MC Kats has denied the escape allegations.

On Thursday during their NBS After5 show, Edwin Katamba aka MC Kats assured fans that his baby mama is still safe under the rehab quarantine.

“it is not true, Fille is in quarantine, she is still stuck in rehabilitation and its not easy to get to her,” Kats said.

Rumours of Fille’s drug addiction problems were made public in 2018 during her dramatic relationship breakup with the ‘King of Mic’.

Kats took it in media and revealed that Fille is always under the influence of dangerous drugs and requested people to come for her rescue.

“I have fought to save my relationship with Fille but it always falls apart because she is most times not herself. Drugs are destroying the music industry and we need to do something about it,” Kats said.

But after mending their relationship, Kats successfully managed to check Fille into rehab for treatment.