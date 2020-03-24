Maverick Dembe FM radio presenter Isaac Katende commonly known as Kasuku has blasted singer Catherine Kusasira for demanding that President Museveni compensate’s her for music shows cancelled due to Coronavirus.

The President last Wednesday passed a directive suspending schools, bars, concerts, religious and political gatherings among others as a stringent measure to control the spread of the pandemic in Uganda.

The ban of concerts affected many artistes, including Presidential Advisor on Kampala matters, Kusasira who said while on one of the local TVs that she had organised two music shows on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday but to her dismay, they were cancelled yet she had invested a lot of money in them.

“Me and my colleague had organised Easter music shows that were supposed to take place at Calender and Joggies Recreation Centre in Bulenga but right now we are counting losses because they were cancelled due to coronavirus,

“Now we are requesting government and President Museveni to come to our rescue, we need some assistance. Some promoters had borrowed money to organise shows, so they are likely to be arrested because of loans,” she said.

However, Kasuku while on one of the interviews on local television, wondered how ignorant Kusasira and her colleagues are, to demand for money yet the country is fighting tooth and nail the outbreak of Coronavirus.

“It was a very hopeless and idiotic move for singers and promoters to come out and start demanding money from president because their shows were cancelled. Your concerts benefit you alone and your families, the country is having a serious issue of the coronavirus but you came out alone and want to be compensated?” He asked.

Kasuku added that the problem most artistes have not taken time to watch the news internationally and see how the disease is dangerous. “Also most new channels have not shown the extent of this disease and how it has affected other countries for-example in USA government is giving out food to people. Now you these idiots on television very miserable asking for compensation at times I feel that some of them are ignorant,” said Kasusku.

Kasuku also blamed President Museveni for being too lenient and allow thieves such as Kusasira to be next to him.

“Also I want to blame President Museveni for being too lenient he has created himself a lot of thieves. The money they claim that they lost, can they categorically show us the venues that are going to accumulate that money? These are thieves and very selfish people. Uganda has a lot of people whose business are collapsing during this time and are employing a lot of people, those are the people government should focus at and leave these idiots,” said Kasusku.

Many artistes are facing losses due to cancellation of their concerts but according to Kasuku, they should look at the big picture of the people who would die than money and asked them to stop being selfish.