Socialite Zari Hassan has if she survived her ex-lover, then coronavirus will not manage her.

Coronavirus pandemic has killed thousands of people across the globe.

“If i survived my ex, I can still survive coronavirus. He was another dangerous disease,” Zari posted on her social media.

Although the mother of five didn’t disclose the identity of her ex, she probably meant Tanzania’s bongo flava star Diamond Platnumz.

The ex-couple which had a bitter split in 2018, accused each other of cheating.

“There have been multiple rumours, some with evidence floating around in all sorts of media in regards to Diamond’s constant cheating and sadly I have decided to end my relationship with Diamond, as my respect, integrity, dignity and well being cannot be compromised,” Zari who has two kids with Platnumz said following their breakup.

She added: “I will continue to build as a mogul, I will inspire the world of women to become boss ladies too. I will teach my four sons to always respect women and teach my daughter what self-respect means.”

On the other hand, the ‘number one’ singer also accused Zari of cheating on him with Nigerian musician Peter Okoye formerly a member of P-Square duo.

He further said that his baby mama had also had an affair with her Kenyan personal trainer while the two were in a relationship. He said that he forgave Zari for the affairs which he knew about, because he was also moving out in the relationship.

However, Zari took to Instagram to refute the claims made by the singer, saying that Diamond Platnumz was chasing clout for his new single using her name. She said that the singer should not be trusted as he at one time denied his own son whom he sired with video vixen Hamisa Mobetto.