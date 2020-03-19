Due to coronavirus pandemic tension, the President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday passed a directive, putting the country on a lockdown for a month period.

Though Uganda has not confirmed any coronavirus case yet, Museveni stated that this lockdown will minimize on spread of the disease in Uganda, being that all bordering countries have already registered cases.

Following the directive, all public gatherings which include churches, mosques, weddings, burials, bars, clubs, music concerts, festival, schools, travel among others where all put on hold.

Here are some local events and shows that have been affected following the directive.

Eddy Kenzo Festival

The Eddy Kenzo Festival has been the most anticipated event of the year. It was going to be the first festival in Uganda but apparently all gatherings were cancelled because of coronavirus. This festival was slated for March 28 at Kololo Independence grounds, currently people are waiting to receive an official communication from Kenzo or his management.

Tugende Mukikadde

Organizers decided to push this music event from April 4 to June 6 due to coronavirus issues, this show had a lineup of performers who included singers Mariam Ndagire, Ragge Dee, Kabuye Ssembogga, Sweet Kid, and Phoebe Nassolo among others, it was to happen at Kampala Serena Hotel.

Voltage Music Live In Concert

Kent and Flosso of Voltage Music were supposed to hold their maiden concert on April 10 at UMA Multipurpose Hall, Lugogo, but this might not happen as planned following the President’s directive.New dates will be communicated soon.

Kabaka birthday run

The annual Kabaka Birthday run is also among the affected gatherings, this run sees over thousands of participants who engage in this charity run, but this year it might not happen as planned. It was initially slated on April 5. But for now let’s just wait for new dates.

The hymn experience

This gospel music experience was meant to happen on Good Friday, April 10 at Kampala Serena Hotel under the theme, ‘Bring back the choir’, it was to feature several performers like Jehovah Shalom, Calvary Choir, Golden Gates Choir, All Saints, Acapella Outfits among other choirs. But this was also put on a hold.

Others include, All-star Africa (March 22 at Namboole Stadium), French Live band Kassav and Vegedrea (March 28 at Sheraton Hotel Kampala), Kampala Food Festival, among others.