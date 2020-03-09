Socialite Zari Hassan has finally responded after social media gossips mocked her after she got sacked from the Miss Uganda Judge committee.

Recently during an interview with a local media channel, the Miss Uganda CEO Brenda Nanyonjo officially claimed that they will not be working with Zari again following her unbecoming behaviors she exhibited at the previous pageant race of 2019.

“I have no problem with Fabiola, she is my daughter and she works hard to win. As Miss Uganda, we can no longer work with Zari because of her unbecoming behavior. I don’t think she will host our event this year,” she said.

Not ready to lose this verbal war, Zari also took it out on her social media platforms and said that she already has big visions.

“I have no time for the small talks. Vision too big,” Zari shared on social media.

Nanyonga’s comment followed the verbal fight Zari had with Anita Fabiola during the crowning of Oliver Nakakande as the Miss Uganda 2019.

Drama started when Zari ordered Fabiola to open for her the envelope that contained names of the pageant winner, something that Fabiola, who was the show host politely declined to do.

The boss lady, who had acted calm seemed infuriated when Fabiola later on mentioned the word ‘mama’, throwing a major tantrum in front of the guests who included Miss World 2018 Vanessa Ponce.

And just after that incident, Nanyonga branded Zari as a ‘rotten apple that needs to be thrown out’ before officially kicking her off from the pageant’s panel.