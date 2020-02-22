Former NTV the beat show co-host Sheilah Gashumba is nursing wounds after being beaten to pulp by boyfriend Ali Marcus Lwanga alias God’s Plan.

The development has been disclosed by UK based social media blogger Ritah Kaggwa on Saturday evening.

Kaggwa through her Facebook page said that God’ Plan was reported to Jinja Police Station where he is currently being detained.

“Well Confirmed News from Jinja Road Pilice Station state that Godsplan aka Marcus aka Ali Sempijja has beaten Sheila Gashumba to pulp, ” the blogger posted.

However, the reason behind the couple’s fight is yet to be unearthed.

Sheilah and God’s Plan started dating in 2019 but since then their relationship has been full of ups and downs.

Late last year, rumors made rounds on social media alleging that the lovebirds’ affair had hit a dead end after God’s Plan allegedly landed on messages that insinuated that Sheilah was still romantically involved with singers Fik Fameica and Grenade Official.

But Sheilah later dismissed the breakup allegations before bragging on how she has the best boyfriend in the world.