Several people have come out to tell singer Rema Namakula about the dangers that might befall her for publicizing her relationship with Dr Hamza Sebunya.

And after her recent show at Hotel Africana, concerned Mukono Municipality legislator Betty Nambooze also added her voice, and advised Rema to keep her husband off the public eye.

“The stress resulting from such a life also wreak havoc on marriage. This is the life you live, you need to do a thing or two to protect yourself and your man from the ever protruding eye of the paparazzi,” Nambooze said recently.

Currently, the results are now visible, as during an interview with NBS’ Uncut Sshow on Monday, Hamza claimed that these days he receives a lot of female patients who visit him at the hospital when they are not even sick.

“I love what I’m doing and I have no problem whatsoever with it. Though it has its own effects as people get excited, some come to my work place (hospital) when they’re not sick but just to see me, but these are our people. I can’t stay away from them,” he said.

He further stated that he’s a person who puts professionalism ahead of everything, and can’t let anything or anyone to distract him.

“Well, my situation at work can never be the same since the flow of patients is always big on my side, but I have nothing to do about that. I’m one person who puts professionalism ahead of everything,” he said.

Despite Hamza’s statement, rumors have always alleged that Rema was Hamza’s patient first, before they became romantically involved. But let’s hope all goes well with the couple.