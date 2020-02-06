Former beauty queen Stella Nantumbwe aka Ellah left Ugandans in suspense a few days ago after she got engaged to a mystery man during her birthday celebrations over the weekend.

Ellah is a Ugandan actress, media personality, and former 2013/2014 Miss Uganda.

Ellah has always kept her relationship with this man very private, but before she publicly discloses the true identity of this lucky guy, here is a list of men who have been linked to dating this former Big Brother Africa star.

Though most of these relationships are just insinuated and created on baseless rumors, some of them were real.

1.Elvis Mbonye

The senior Pastor of Zoe Ministries International has been rumored on several occasion to having a secret love affair with Ellah. It’s said that Mbonye was the person behind Ellah’s luxurious birthday party in 2019, her brand new Lexus SUV and that the couple was expecting a child. However, Ellah dismissed these rumors and even threatened to sue some media outlets on what she called defamation.

2. Roger Mugisha

Roger Mugisha and Ellah starred in NTV’s series Second Chance as lead cast, but social media gossip claimed that their romance even went off the shooting set. The ‘couple’ was occasionally spotted on several hangouts together and worryingly too close. However during a certain interview, Mugisha alleged that it was strictly business that linked them together.

3. Idris Sultan

The former Big Brother Africa housemate (winner BBA 2014) had a ‘serious’ relationship with Ellah when they were still in the BBA house. During an interview with New vision after she returned from the competition, Ellah confessed that to her it wasn’t just a game; that she seriously loved Idris and that she was ready to get married to him if all went well between them. Unfortunately things didn’t work out as she expected.

4. Mushema Housen

He is a model and an actor, Mushema also featured on Second Chance set with Ellah, and basing on how close these people seemed, rumors had it that they had a fling. Commenting about these gossips, Mushema accepted that Ellah is too beautiful and he used to admire her, but he can never date a colleague however beautiful she might be.

5. Mohammed Ssebagala

Ssebagala is a son to former Kampala City mayor, Haji Nasser Ntege Ssebagala aka Seya, and reports had it that Ellah was dating Ssebagala, it’s said that their relationship was too serious that the couple even had plans of getting married. But for some reasons, Ellah dumped Ssebagala for a mystery Nigerian man who allegedly sponsored the actress’s frequent trips to West Africa.

6. The Mystery guy

Little is known about this guy as Ellah has ‘professionally’ kept her fiance’s identity from media, but all we can say is Ellah finally said yes and the couple will be getting married soon.