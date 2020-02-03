Born so lucky! Former Miss Uganda Stella Nantumbe alias Ellah has finally gotten engaged to her mystery lover.

From receiving a brand new Lexus SUV worth Shs200 million for her birthday last year, now the Second Chance actress said yes during her birthday celebrations over the weekend.

“Of course I said yes” Ellah shared on social media platform as she spread pictures all over for her fans to celebrate with her this new achievement.

But as usual, the former Big Brother Africa housemate didn’t share the pictures or details of this lucky man. Fears are we might never know about him.

However, recently gossips had it that Ellah was secretly dating and expecting a baby with Prophet Elvis Mbonye, a senior Pastor with Zoe Ministries International, and that he (Mbonye) was the person behind Ellah’s lavish birthday party and the Lexus SUV.

But Ellah came out to dismiss these rumors and even published an intention to sue notice in popular newspaper, warning all publications which were spreading these gossips.

“In particular, these publications have alleged that our client Miss Nantumbwe is involved in a sexual relationship with a popular Kampala based Prophet, when purportedly gifted our client with a car and that our client returned the favor by becoming pregnant for the prophet,” read part of the notice.