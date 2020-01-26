Legendary musician Daniel Kazibwa commonly known as Ragga Dee has cautioned his fellow National Resistance Movement (NRM) leaning artistes to stop attacking the opposition especially People Power supporters.

Ragga Dee who spoke to journalists during the NRM delegates conference at Mandela National stadium in Namboole on Saturday advised artistes supporting the ruling party to eat or put to use the money they get from President Yoweri Museveni but desist from being arrogant and attacking fellow Ugandans with different political ideologies.

“ I have supported NRM for a very long time more than some of them, and at the same time I have been making shows, people have attended and Ugandans still love me. Why? Because I respect their rights so they also respect mine. I have never been arrogant because I belong to a ruling party that is being immature,” he said.

He added that being in NRM is his right just like anybody else has a right to support whatever he or she wants and being in NRM is not a crime as well as being in opposition but the problem is arrogance by his fellow artistes.

“The problem with some of my brothers or my fellow artistes in NRM is that when they get money from State House, they become arrogant and this annoys people so much. Another thing is that they start attacking Hon Kyagulanyi. However much I differ from Bobi Wine’s political ideology, to be honest, that guy has a lot of followers, he has a lot of people who believe in him just like President Museveni has those who believe in him. Now you can’t open up a battle on Hon Kyagulanyi and you think his supporters will keep silent and look on,” he said.

He added, “The advice I give to my fellow NRM artists, eat the money and don’t attack the opposition or become arrogant, simple. Have you ever heard me anywhere attacking Hon Kyagulanyi or the opposition?, it’s all about Maturity.”