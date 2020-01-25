A good number of Ugandan musicians have been invited to attend the National Resistance Movement (NRM) national delegates’ conference which is happening today January 25, 2020 at Mandela National Stadium Namboole.

Among those invited for the event include Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool, Catherine Kusasira, Raga Dee, Jenifer Full Figure, Hassan Ndugga, Big Eye, Fiina Mugerwa, People Power’s Bosmic Otim, Crane Performers, among other performers across the country.

The main purpose of this conference is to effect amendments to the NRM Constitution.

“Out of the 2,000 musicians affiliated to NRM, very few have been invited for party’s delegates’ conference. They are not the best but at least they have something (music) to show. Besides, they are the ones who can be accommodated in the allocated time. We will have so many speeches that and therefore cannot accommodate everyone. Those who are not on the list should not bother coming to the venue,”events promoter Balaam Barugahara said early this week.

See list: