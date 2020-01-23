Early this week, faded musician King Michael came out to accuse events promoter Balaam Barugahara for blocking him from accessing President Yoweri Museveni.

“My efforts to meet President Museveni were futile as Promoter Balaam goes behind my back to restrain my appointments and blocks them,” said King Micheal who wants the president to help him pay his debt worth Shs130 million.

He went ahead to ask Balaam to stop involving himself in matters that don’t concern him.

However, according to the events promoter, he has never been a stumbling block in King Michael’s appointments to the State House.

He said, “Michael asked for 30 cows. When they brought the cows, he asked for Shs30 million. Now after wasting the money in betting, he is coming out to say that the money was not enough and we are blocking him. There is something wrong with him,” said Balaam.

Adding, “I am not a comptroller at the State house. Let him wake up and go to Nakasero where the President stays and see if I will stop him. President Museveni is for all Ugandans and I have no right to stop him.”