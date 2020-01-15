After attaining his Bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery, Hamza Sebunya, the husband of singer Rema Namakula has thrown jabs at people who thought he was fake.

On Tuesday, Sebunya was among the thousands of students who received honors during Makerere University’s 70th ‘four-day’ graduation ceremony.

During an interview with a local media channel, Sebunya said that people should stop speaking badly about him especially on things they have less information about.

“I have just completed studies now but got a scholarship to go back and upgrade, studies never ends. Now to all those who said I wasn’t a doctor, they should know that I love them so much. I call upon people to mind about things that are developmental to the country, other than speaking badly about others,” he said.

To complement her husband’s statement, Rema said that she is very happy about her husband’s degree and ready to support him through this new journey.

“Just as I love music, Hamza loves studying and I am ready to support him to pursue his dream too. He is very passionate about health and even if the next level requires him to go and study from abroad, I will be there to support him,” Rema said.

This couple got married on November 14, 2019, in a traditional wedding that took place in Nabbingo, this after Rema parting ways with her baby daddy Eddy Kenzo, after five years of cohabiting.