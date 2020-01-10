Maureen Nantume is the latest musician to quit Golden Band.

During an interview with Spark TV this week, Nantume announced that she is no longer part of the band. She is now a solo artiste.

“There’s a time when a person is officially tired. But to be clear, I am no longer part of Golden Band, if you want to book me, contact me directly,” the ‘ndi muzadde’ singer confirmed.

She joins the likes of Ronald Mayinja who quit the band last year in January and Stecia Mayanja who thrown in the towel in September 2018.

Prior, Golden Bad was called Eagles Production but in 2014, the band’s co-founders started to have internal fights that forced the band to split into two.

Singers who included, Ronald Mayinja, Stecia Mayanja, Catherine Kusaasira, Mesach Ssemakula, Grace Sekamatte among others formed Golden Band. Geofrey Lutaaya and his wife Irene Namatovu formed the Da Nu Eagles band.

Nantume is known for songs like akambe, nkuze, kiyungu, ngenze kufumba among others.