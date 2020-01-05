It seems Bebe Cool pressed a wrong button by advising fellow singer King Saha to stay away from drugs if he is to stay relevant in the music industry.

During an interview on NBS TV After 5 show on Thursday, Bebe Cool blamed King Saha’s failing music career on drugs, claiming that recently Saha was one of the biggest music talent but these days drugs have turned him into something else.

“King Saha, I am telling you as a friend that if you don’t stop taking drugs you are going to become a music failure. I can’t even imagine, with such a good talent, big fan base and voice, how can you tell me that we concluded 2019 without a hit from Saha?. I am so worried that we might end up holding a car wash for you if you don’t change,” he said.

Bebe Cool said that Saha started doing drugs slowing but these days they are slowing destroying his talent, and too bad he can’t see it now.

Ever since the ‘wire wire’ singer uttered the painful truth, King Saha has been all over social media attacking him left and right.

“I am for car wash, so you are for Yellow wash! When I perform poorly you trash me, when I perform better you still trash me. Don’t worry, on my car wash don’t come, Chameleone and Bobi wine will be there,” King Saha said.

Adding, “Baby Kul, you eat your pork and waragi in Nakulabye but leave my issues alone. You have never ordered me to sing.”