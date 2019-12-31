Speke Resort Munyonyo has prepared a fireworks performance not seen before in Kampala.

The biggest resort in the country located on the shores of Lake Victoria, is set to offer revelers and guests the ultimate feel of fireworks.

Fireworks shows are the highlight of the closure of the year and ushering of the new year.

Cities like Sydney, Dubai, Singapore, Paris, London, New York, Rio, among others witness superb fireworks shows that keep millions awake.

In Uganda, some event organizers try fireworks, however, Speke Resort wants to set the bar higher.

The hotel’s Food and Beverages manager Navin Kunder told Watchdog Uganda that nothing in Kampala is going match the fireworks at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

2019 has been a special year for Speke Resort with the hotel hosting the biggest conferences in the country and 2020 could be more special, as Speke Group of Hotel continues to position itself as the best destination for meetings and conferences in East Africa.

Before fireworks show up, DJ Kiiza will be playing live to entertain the guests at the safest and memorable place to experience an end to 2019 and step into New Year 2020.

Certainly when one is at Speke Resort, food and drink cannot be a cause for concern. At Nyanja restaurant, dinner with a glass of wine will be served at only sh100,000. And what a way of dining into 2020? And rooms are available if one is too tired to drive back home.

For those planning to join revelers at Speke Resort Munyonyo to celebrate New Year, entrance is sh5,000.