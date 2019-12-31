As we cross over to 2020, we can’t fail to acknowledge some artistes who have made a mark in various music fields for the past decade.

Here are some of them:

Artiste of the Decade – Jose Chameleone

There are many reasons why he calls himself the music legend and he indeed deserves the title. Chameleone has managed to be relevant in the music industry for decades and he is still a big star. The singer has recorded countless timeless songs like Katupakase, Bayuda, Basiima ogenze, Vumilia, Wale wale, among other songs that will forever be hits even in the coming decades. He has also managed to groom several stars like Radio and Weasel, King Saha, Papa Cidy among others and his legacy will forever live.

Male artiste of the decade – Bebe Cool

He was and still one of the biggest artistes in the game. Many ‘faded’ artistes talk about the huge competition in the music industry but Bebe Cool has managed to stand the test of time and after decades in the industry, he’s never unshaken by competition. Bebe Cool has many reasons to call himself Big size and maybe he deserves that basing on his forever hit songs like Agenze, Ki ekiganye, Katono among others.

Female artiste of the decade – Cindy Sanyu

Cindy gained fame as a member in the all-girls music group Blu*3, but even after parting ways with them to pursue a solo career in 2010, Cindy has managed to remain consistent, released several hit songs like Ayokya yokya, Nkoye among others that are still keeping her on top of the game.

Duo/group of the decade – Goodlyfe

This group comprised of two artistes Mozwey Radio and Weasel, and though Radio passed on in 2018, the legacy made by this group in the past decade is and will forever make them the best, their timeless projects like Kuku, Zuena, Bread and Butter, among others can prove that.

Besides that, Goodlyfe has inspired many artistes like B2C, Voltage music, Ykee Benda among other artistes who attribute their music success to this duo.

Best song of the decade – Basiima Ogenze

For over a decade now, we are still enjoying the vibes of this song, Basiima Ogenze.

Basiima Ogenze was done by Jose Chameleone and it has a strong message that tells off people who tend to appreciate others after they are dead, and since many people are still guilty about that habit, this song is and will always be on people’s lips.

Best collabo of the decade – Ability

We have had many collabos for the past years but Ability is something else, this song was done by Goodlyfe alongside Rabadaba and it’s still a big hit. it was released in 2010 off Goodlyfe’s Ngenda Maaso album.

Best Band of the decade – Afrigo Band

Afrigo band is aging like fine wine, with no doubt, most of their songs where recorded longer before most people were born but for decades now, people are still dancing along to them. And unlike others bands that fall out after a few years or have constant misunderstandings, social media gossips have never reported any serious misunderstanding in this band, which comprises of artistes like Moses Matovu, Joanita Kawalya, among others.

Audio producer of the decade – Washington

David Ebangi aka Producer Washington is one of golden boys in audio production. He has been behind many hit projects like Bada by Bobi Wine, and he has been behind many Goodlyfe’s projects like Don’t cry, Nyumbani, Kuku, Amaaso among others

Video producer of the decade – Frank Jahlive

Frank Mugerwa aka Frank Jahlive is one of a few visual producers who have stayed in the game for over a decade and still delivers quality. Jahlive joined this industry in 2009 with his breakthrough video Bwekiri by Rabadaba and since then, he is just growing bigger following projects like Stamina by Eddy Kenzo, Ngenda maaso, Heart attack, by Goodlyfe, Tax money among others.

Best artiste manager of the decade – Jeff Kiwa

How would the music industry be without Jeff Kiwa!!! With no doubt, Kiwa is one of the biggest pillars in the industry and most of the big names have gone through his hands. for a decade, he has managed to boost many music talents and also signed many under his management (Team No Slee), some include Jose Chameleone, Good life, Pallaso, AK47, Sheebah, Nina Roz among others.

Record label of the decade – Swangz Avenue

It was and still the biggest record label in the industry and over a decade now, Swangz has made several artistes stars like Irene Ntale, Sera, Vinka, Winnie Nwagi among others and has also worked with several artistes like Vampino, Rabadaba, Goodlyfe among others.

Best concert of the decade – Battle of Champions

This is the biggest music concert in the history of Uganda’s concerts, it was a battle of supremacy between Bobi wine and Bebe Cool, and it happened at Lugogo Cricket oval in 2012. The concert was organized by KT Promotions and till now, it’s still taking the lead.

Standout musician of the decade – Bobi Wine

You can’t talk about Uganda’s music industry and forget about Bobi Wine, and you can’t talk about the country’s current politics and leave him out. From the ghettos of Kamwokya, Bobi Wine is among the few entertainers who have become prominent legislators after people of Kyadondo East voted for him to represent them in Parliament during the 2017 By-elections. And because of his big support both locally and internationally, the musician turned politician is even eyeing the Presidential seat come 2021. He is currently the biggest inspiration to many youth given his background.

Best music export of the decade – Eddy Kenzo

He has shared many international music platforms more than any other Ugandan artiste, rubbed shoulders with the big names on international scenes, recorded timeless songs like stamina, sitya loss among others that did not only make him a star here but also on international market, not forgetting the multiple international awards he received like BET, Nickelodeon Kids Choice award among others.

Supportive personality – Maama Fiina

I think entertainers should also appreciate Sylvia Namutebi aka Maama Fiina, a renowned traditional herbalist for her positive contribution to the industry. Maama Fiina has always come out on multiple occasions to support artistes financially.She has sponsored music concerts for almost every artiste who approaches her, paid bills for many ailing artistes, condolence, charity among other things for both established and up-coming artistes.

Hit makers/ Decade overall best entertainers-Jose Chameleone and Goodlyfe